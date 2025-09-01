Comerica Bank Buys 912 Shares of National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 29.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,153,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $170,515,000 after purchasing an additional 491,890 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 15.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,174,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,031,000 after purchasing an additional 155,711 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,104,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,493,000 after purchasing an additional 22,320 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 93.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 951,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,315,000 after purchasing an additional 460,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 98.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 715,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,672,000 after purchasing an additional 355,800 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 0.3%

NFG opened at $86.71 on Monday. National Fuel Gas Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $89.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.27 and a 200-day moving average of $81.24.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $531.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.12 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.15%.National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-6.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 80.45%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

