Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Holdings Cut by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 20,594,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $759,938,000 after purchasing an additional 111,662 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 217,504 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 1,698,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $62,681,000 after purchasing an additional 260,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 25,479 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $33.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.74.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.73.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

