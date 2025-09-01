Columbia Banking System, Inc. $COLB Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,523,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $37,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Financial Harvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 1.2%

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $26.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $511.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.00 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

See Also

