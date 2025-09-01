Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th.

CCOI stock opened at $38.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $86.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.40.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $246.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.79 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 117.56% and a negative net margin of 21.57%.The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.6%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently -89.43%.

Cogent Communications announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $235,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,707,920. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $115,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,870. This represents a 5.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,060,878 shares of company stock worth $101,696,333. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cogent Communications by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,797,000 after purchasing an additional 37,708 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,333,000 after buying an additional 50,370 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 697.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 25,244 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

