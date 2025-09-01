Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Cloudastructure to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudastructure has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Cloudastructure Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of CSAI opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. Cloudastructure has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $52.43.

Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cloudastructure stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:CSAI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cloudastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Cloudastructure, Inc (“Cloudastructure”) was formed under the laws of the State of Delaware on March 28, 2003. We provide an award-winning cloud-based artificial intelligence (“AI”) video surveillance and Remote Guarding service built on AI and machine learning platforms. We operated as a small Silicon Valley startup until early 2021 when we raised over $35 million in funding under Regulation A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).

