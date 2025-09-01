Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,388 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.42.

Adobe Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $356.70 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.04 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $363.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $151.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.