ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded ChoiceOne Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get ChoiceOne Financial Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COFS opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 12-month low of $24.89 and a 12-month high of $38.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.52 million, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.59.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 7.95%.The firm had revenue of $42.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ChoiceOne Financial Services will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 19,263 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 617.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Curi Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 51,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779 shares during the period. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.