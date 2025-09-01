China Resources Enterprise Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

China Resources Enterprise Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1092 per share on Monday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 147.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This is a 32.2% increase from China Resources Enterprise’s previous dividend of $0.08.
China Resources Enterprise Price Performance
OTCMKTS CRHKY opened at $7.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. China Resources Enterprise has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.60.
China Resources Enterprise Company Profile
