CGI Group, Inc. $GIB Shares Acquired by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming lifted its position in CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1,593.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in CGI Group were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in CGI Group by 53.6% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 16,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CGI Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CGI Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Groupe la Francaise lifted its holdings in CGI Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 1,587,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,596,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in CGI Group by 1,396.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 69,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 64,682 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIB. UBS Group cut their price objective on CGI Group from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on CGI Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

CGI Group Stock Performance

Shares of GIB stock opened at $97.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CGI Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.85 and a 12 month high of $122.79.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. CGI Group had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.01%.CGI Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CGI Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from CGI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. CGI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.95%.

CGI Group Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

