Cenovus Energy Inc $CVE is L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,214,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544,848 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy comprises about 10.6% of L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $114,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $612,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $11,042,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,495,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,418,000 after purchasing an additional 372,680 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 62.1% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 100,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of CVE opened at $16.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.99. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVE

About Cenovus Energy

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.