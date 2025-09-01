CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Shares Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 64.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,794 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $9,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 50.5% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Stock

CBRE opened at $161.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.45 and a 52 week high of $165.41.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.86%. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $154,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 111,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,267,167.70. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $315,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 103,371 shares in the company, valued at $16,291,269.60. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,073 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

