Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carvana from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.47.

Carvana stock opened at $371.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a PE ratio of 93.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.51. Carvana has a 12 month low of $124.39 and a 12 month high of $413.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $346.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.68.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 3.46%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carvana will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.71, for a total value of $3,707,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 496,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,035,272.40. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,750,257 shares of company stock valued at $965,696,611 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Carvana by 13.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,950,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,534,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,476 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 1,374.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 901,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,677,000 after acquiring an additional 840,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,468,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,091,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

