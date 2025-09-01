Carnival (NYSE:CUK) vs. Aureus Greenway (NASDAQ:AGH) Head to Head Contrast

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aureus Greenway and Carnival”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aureus Greenway $3.30 million 19.21 -$180,000.00 ($0.04) -108.50 Carnival $25.02 billion 0.22 $1.92 billion $1.85 15.70

Carnival has higher revenue and earnings than Aureus Greenway. Aureus Greenway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carnival, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

23.8% of Carnival shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Carnival shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aureus Greenway and Carnival’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aureus Greenway -15.43% -7.61% -5.19% Carnival 9.72% 27.88% 5.20%

Summary

Carnival beats Aureus Greenway on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aureus Greenway

We own and operate two public golf country clubs in Florida that each features a golf-club, consisting of over 289 acres of multi-service recreational property. Our golf country clubs include two golf-courses with over 13,000 yards of combined fairways, clubhouses boasting food and beverage options, aquatic golf ranges, and pro shops to assist any level of golfer. We believe our golf country clubs are a serene combination of approachable golf and nature that are designed to appeal to local residents and tourists alike. The property underlying both of our golf country clubs and the owner of that property are part of and subject to the Association, a not-for-profit corporation homeowners association. Leveraging our two golf country clubs, we plan to (i) continue to develop customer loyalty and capture a greater share of the golf-players who live in,. or visit the greater Orlando region and (ii) increase our revenue from the operation of our golf country clubs. We believe the quality of our golf-courses and the amenities we offer will continue to enhance our ability to attract and retain golf-players across a number of demographic groups and skill levels. Each of our golf country clubs is organized into four principal business sectors: (i) golf recreation, retail golf products, and equipment and facilities rental, (ii) membership dues, (iii) food and beverage services. and (iv) ancillary services and amenities. Each of the golf-courses featured at our golf country clubs present a different set of physical and strategic challenges depending on the layout and where we place the position of a ball-hole and flagstick on a green from time to time during the golf-season. We believe this variation helps to create an enjoyable experience for our customers, no matter how many times they have visited our golf-courses before. We acquired both of our golf country clubs in 2014, and since then, our management team has grown alongside the business. Similarly, our revenue has increased steadily during the last five years due to efforts from our greens superintendent as well as the executive management team. We believe recent capital improvements at both golf country clubs will help the facilities and our golf-courses progressively grow in stature and reputation in order to keep up to date with future infrastructure needs that can meet future demand and structural wherewithal. As a result of these upgrades and our management’s plans for growth, we believe they have gained valuable experience and are well-equipped to take on additional assets and continue to enhance the performance of both golf country clubs since our initial acquisition in 2014. Our principal executive office is located at 2995 Remington Boulevard, Kissimmee, Florida 34744.

About Carnival

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments. The NAA segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, P and O Cruises (Australia), Princess and Seabourn. The EA segment includes AIDA, Costa, Cunard, and P and O Cruises (UK). The Cruise Support segment includes a portfolio of port destinations and other services, all of which are operated for the benefit of cruise brands. The Tour and Other segment represents the hotel and transportation operations of Holland America Princess Alaska Tours and other operations. The company was founded on July 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Southampton, the United Kingdom.

