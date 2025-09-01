Caption Management LLC Takes Position in MAG Silver Corporation $MAG

Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000. Caption Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of MAG Silver at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its position in MAG Silver by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the first quarter worth about $177,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAG shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Securities lowered MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

MAG Silver Stock Up 2.3%

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $24.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52. MAG Silver Corporation has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $24.55.

MAG Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a yield of 236.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. MAG Silver’s payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

