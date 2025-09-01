Caption Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Magnera Corporation $MAGN

Caption Management LLC lowered its position in Magnera Corporation (NYSE:MAGN – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,544 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Magnera worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Magnera by 11,193.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Magnera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Magnera by 1,132.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Magnera during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnera in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnera Stock Performance

Magnera stock opened at $12.39 on Monday. Magnera Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $26.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $441.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Magnera ( NYSE:MAGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.54). Magnera had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAGN shares. Wall Street Zen cut Magnera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Magnera from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Magnera Profile

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

