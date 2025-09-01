Caption Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,000 Bruker Corporation $BRKR

Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Bruker by 92.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 1,354.5% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 274.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bruker

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien purchased 2,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.36 per share, with a total value of $100,042.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 38,462,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,408,879.56. The trade was a 0.01% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of BRKR opened at $33.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. Bruker Corporation has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $72.94.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $797.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.17 million. Bruker had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bruker from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on Bruker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price target on Bruker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

