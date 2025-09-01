Caption Management LLC Acquires Shares of 27,418 Seadrill Limited $SDRL

Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Seadrill by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seadrill in the first quarter worth $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seadrill by 10,733.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Seadrill by 412.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Seadrill by 30.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Seadrill alerts:

Seadrill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SDRL opened at $31.92 on Monday. Seadrill Limited has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Seadrill ( NYSE:SDRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($1.36). Seadrill had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 5.68%.The company had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.73 million. Research analysts predict that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Seadrill in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BTIG Research set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Seadrill in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Seadrill from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research raised Seadrill to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered Seadrill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seadrill presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Seadrill

About Seadrill

(Free Report)

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.