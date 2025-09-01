Caption Management LLC Acquires 41,285 Shares of Ouster, Inc. $OUST

Caption Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) by 189.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,285 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Ouster were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth $236,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in Ouster by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,155,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after buying an additional 60,886 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Ouster by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Ouster by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 14,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Ouster alerts:

Ouster Trading Down 7.6%

Ouster stock opened at $28.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.75. Ouster, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OUST. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Ouster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ouster

Ouster Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.