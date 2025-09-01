Capital Investment Counsel LLC Sells 3,960 Shares of Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Capital Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. Ares Management makes up approximately 1.6% of Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $9,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 125.6% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 3,262.5% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $179.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.01 and a 200-day moving average of $165.50. The company has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion, a PE ratio of 103.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Ares Management Corporation has a 52-week low of $110.63 and a 52-week high of $200.49.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.47%.During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 258.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 108,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.72, for a total value of $19,585,349.28. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,144,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,830,064.16. The trade was a 8.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 44,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total transaction of $7,975,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,530,522 shares of company stock worth $275,565,856. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ARES shares. Wolfe Research set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Ares Management to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.73.

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

