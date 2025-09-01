Capital Investment Counsel LLC Sells 3,550 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Capital Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,142 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.4% of Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.59.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $166,128.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 647,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,003,879.64. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $403,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,052,455 shares in the company, valued at $106,255,856.80. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,766 shares of company stock worth $9,640,873. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $96.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.29. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.67 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $773.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

