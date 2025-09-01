Capital Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,891 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA

Capital Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUSA. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $131.67 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $99.48 and a 52-week high of $132.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.10 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.65 and its 200 day moving average is $121.43.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

