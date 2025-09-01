Capital Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF $PEY

Capital Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,148,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,715,000 after purchasing an additional 141,047 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 642,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 407,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 380,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 305,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PEY stock opened at $21.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.74. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $23.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0809 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

