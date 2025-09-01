Capital Investment Counsel LLC Has $5.52 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Capital Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,066 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,981,854 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,922,633,000 after buying an additional 348,895 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,485,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,552 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,077,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $779,433,000 after purchasing an additional 358,916 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,530,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $709,201,000 after purchasing an additional 60,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,911,741 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $629,789,000 after purchasing an additional 36,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $124.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.85.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

