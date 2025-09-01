Capital Investment Counsel LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Capital Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 254,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.8%

OEF opened at $319.69 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $232.57 and a 1-year high of $322.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $311.57 and a 200-day moving average of $289.60.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

