Capital Investment Counsel LLC Has $20.38 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT

Capital Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,256 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.4% of Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Capital Investment Counsel LLC owned about 1.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCT. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.81 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.0778 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

