Capital Investment Counsel LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Capital Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aviso Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.5%

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $595.16 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $458.82 and a 1-year high of $624.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $579.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $553.21.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.