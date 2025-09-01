Capital Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 304,019 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCU

Capital Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 239.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 430,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,019 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCU. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCU opened at $16.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.63. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0687 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

