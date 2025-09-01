Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,357,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,430 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $38,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGGO. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 234,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,459,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 139,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,746,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,455,000 after purchasing an additional 601,927 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $32.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.33. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

