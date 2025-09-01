Cannabis Stocks To Watch Today – August 31st

Canopy Growth, Tilray Brands, and Incannex Healthcare are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the legal cultivation, production, distribution or research of cannabis and hemp products. Investors buy and sell these equities on stock exchanges much like any other sector, with their value often driven by changing regulations, market demand and scientific advances. As a relatively new asset class, cannabis stocks can be more volatile than established industries but offer exposure to the growing legal marijuana market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Tilray Brands (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Incannex Healthcare (IXHL)

Incannex Healthcare Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.

