Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $35.43 Million Stake in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,881 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 82,669 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $35,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,699,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,896,031,000 after buying an additional 347,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,967,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,625,583,000 after buying an additional 370,434 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,507,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,518,291,000 after buying an additional 445,691 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,746,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,248,000 after buying an additional 177,918 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,214,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,429,000 after buying an additional 50,968 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $286.00 to $279.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.36.

NYSE VMC opened at $291.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Vulcan Materials Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.08 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

