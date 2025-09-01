Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $34.43 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562,395 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Xcel Energy worth $34,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,762,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306,380 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,809,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109,190 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 1,625.7% in the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,667,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,700 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 379.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,022,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $155,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $72.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.35. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.66 and a 12 month high of $74.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.01.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

