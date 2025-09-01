Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $25.11 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,782 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 45,295 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $25,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $451,908,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 14,784.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,281,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $164,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,485,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,552 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,081,409 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $255,139,000 after purchasing an additional 769,362 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 290.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 687,446 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $88,158,000 after purchasing an additional 511,418 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. UBS Group upped their target price on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Roth Capital lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.61.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $124.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.81. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.52 and a 1 year high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

