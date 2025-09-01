Calton & Associates Inc. Takes $369,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Floyd Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Floyd Financial Group LLC now owns 76,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 110.30 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.