Calton & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $207.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.48. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a twelve month low of $145.12 and a twelve month high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

