Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD) CEO Sells $16,690.07 in Stock

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) CEO Quang Pham sold 1,193 shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $16,690.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 213,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,122.96. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of CVKD stock opened at $12.96 on Monday. Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80.

Get Cadrenal Therapeutics alerts:

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.27). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cadrenal Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CVKD Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cadrenal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadrenal Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Cadrenal Therapeutics

About Cadrenal Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.