BXP (NYSE:BXP) & Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Critical Analysis

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) and BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Kilroy Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of BXP shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Kilroy Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of BXP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kilroy Realty and BXP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kilroy Realty 3 6 3 0 2.00 BXP 1 7 7 0 2.40

Profitability

Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus price target of $38.55, suggesting a potential downside of 7.39%. BXP has a consensus price target of $76.73, suggesting a potential upside of 5.65%. Given BXP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BXP is more favorable than Kilroy Realty.

This table compares Kilroy Realty and BXP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kilroy Realty 19.29% 3.92% 1.99% BXP 0.11% 3.89% 1.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kilroy Realty and BXP”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kilroy Realty $1.14 billion 4.34 $210.97 million $1.84 22.62 BXP $3.41 billion 3.38 $14.27 million $0.03 2,421.03

Kilroy Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BXP. Kilroy Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BXP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kilroy Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. BXP pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Kilroy Realty pays out 117.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BXP pays out 13,066.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

Kilroy Realty has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BXP has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kilroy Realty beats BXP on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design. As a pioneer and innovator in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company's approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity and productivity for some of the world's leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies. The company is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office, life science and mixed-use projects. As of December 31, 2023, Kilroy's stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 17.0 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 85.0% occupied and 86.4% leased. The company also had approximately 1,000 residential units in Hollywood and San Diego, which had a quarterly average occupancy of 92.5%. In addition, the company had two in-process life science redevelopment projects totaling approximately 100,000 square feet with total estimated redevelopment costs of $80.0 million and one approximately 875,000 square foot in-process development project with a total estimated investment of $1.0 billion.

About BXP

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT). Including properties owned by joint ventures, BXP's portfolio totals 53.3 million square feet and 188 properties, including 10 properties under construction/redevelopment. BXP's properties include 167 office properties, 14 retail properties (including two retail properties under construction/redevelopment), six residential properties (including one residential property under construction) and one hotel. BXP is well-known for its inhouse building management expertise and responsiveness to clients' needs. BXP holds a superior track record of developing premium Central Business District (CBD) office buildings, successful mixed-use complexes, suburban office centers and build-to-suit projects for a diverse array of creditworthy clients. BXP actively works to promote its growth and operations in a sustainable and responsible manner. BXP has earned a twelfth consecutive GRESB Green Star recognition and the highest GRESB 5-star Rating. BXP, an S&P 500 company, was founded in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman and Edward H. Linde and became a public company in 1997.

