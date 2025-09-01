BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT Shares Acquired by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming boosted its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,503,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,288,000 after purchasing an additional 741,282 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 279.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 958,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,562,000 after purchasing an additional 705,648 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 916,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,069,000 after purchasing an additional 615,693 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 782,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,242,000 after purchasing an additional 358,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 6,116.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 323,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,896,000 after purchasing an additional 318,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWXT opened at $161.94 on Monday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $189.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.24.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS. Analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial set a $145.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. CLSA reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $177.60 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.51.

In other news, SVP Omar Fathi Meguid sold 2,261 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $406,618.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,602.24. This trade represents a 48.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $4,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,369,326. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,953 shares of company stock worth $5,359,758 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

