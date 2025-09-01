Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $155.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.44.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE BLDR opened at $138.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.61. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $203.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 371.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

