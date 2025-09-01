BRP Inc. $DOOO Position Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,366,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,916 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.87% of BRP worth $46,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BRP by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in BRP during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in BRP during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in BRP by 529.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOOO shares. Wall Street Zen raised BRP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Stifel Canada raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. TD Securities raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Desjardins raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $62.98 on Monday. BRP Inc. has a one year low of $31.78 and a one year high of $72.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average of $43.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -262.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.34.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. BRP had a positive return on equity of 64.24% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -262.50%.

BRP Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

