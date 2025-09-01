Brookfield Infrastructure Co. $BIPC Position Increased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,247 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,194,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,624,000 after purchasing an additional 85,121 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,741,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,797,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,054,000 after purchasing an additional 171,427 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,871,000 after purchasing an additional 636,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,304,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,272,000 after purchasing an additional 57,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE BIPC opened at $40.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.02. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $32.08 and a 52-week high of $45.29.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 119.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIPC. Wall Street Zen downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Featured Articles

