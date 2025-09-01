Brokerages Set Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Target Price at $49.71

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.7143.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IOT. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research lowered Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Get Samsara alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IOT

Insider Transactions at Samsara

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

In other Samsara news, major shareholder Parallel Fund Iv L.P. Ah sold 399,026 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $16,491,744.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John Bicket sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $6,701,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 367,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,492,447.64. This represents a 31.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,931,317 shares of company stock valued at $115,635,442 in the last ninety days. 46.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 262.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Samsara by 300.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE IOT opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.50. Samsara has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of -164.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 9.04%.The company had revenue of $366.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.410 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.