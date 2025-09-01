Brokerages Set NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Target Price at $42.33

Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.3333.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NMIH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $852,320.20. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 409,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,211,371.52. The trade was a 4.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of NMI by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in NMI by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in NMI by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMIH stock opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. NMI has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $43.20.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.39 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.57% and a return on equity of 16.51%. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NMI will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

