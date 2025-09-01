Brokerages Set Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) Target Price at $65.78

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.7778.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Flowserve from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho set a $60.00 price objective on Flowserve in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.

Insider Transactions at Flowserve

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $532,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 37,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,571.12. This trade represents a 21.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Flowserve by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,856,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,185,000 after purchasing an additional 248,273 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter worth about $223,561,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 7.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,939,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,903,000 after purchasing an additional 197,406 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 6.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,741,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,897,000 after purchasing an additional 173,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Flowserve by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,443,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,332,000 after purchasing an additional 75,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Price Performance

Flowserve stock opened at $53.66 on Monday. Flowserve has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $65.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Flowserve had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.01%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

