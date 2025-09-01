Brokerages Set Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) PT at $105.80

Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNR. B. Riley dropped their target price on Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th.

CNR opened at $74.39 on Monday. Core Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $134.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.46 and a 200-day moving average of $72.91.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($2.01). Core Natural Resources had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 0.63%.The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Core Natural Resources will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 56.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Core Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 18.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Core Natural Resources by 84.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

