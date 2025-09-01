Brokerages Set ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Price Target at $16.00

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.83 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.60. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $21.08.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $84.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.77 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 15.89%. Analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1,902.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -1,200.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 311.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.