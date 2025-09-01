Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE: BNL):

8/22/2025 – Broadstone Net Lease was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/21/2025 – Broadstone Net Lease was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2025 – Broadstone Net Lease was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

8/15/2025 – Broadstone Net Lease had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2025 – Broadstone Net Lease was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/28/2025 – Broadstone Net Lease was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2025 – Broadstone Net Lease was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/16/2025 – Broadstone Net Lease had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 223.08%.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

