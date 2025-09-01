Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 532,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,478 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $32,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,651,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 590.9% during the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 67,221 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 550,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,582,000 after buying an additional 80,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Daiwa America cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

NYSE:BMY opened at $47.17 on Monday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average of $50.70. The firm has a market cap of $96.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

