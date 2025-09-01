Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM Stock Position Decreased by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming trimmed its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BFAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,391,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,959,000 after purchasing an additional 845,391 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,575,000 after acquiring an additional 95,860 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,589,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,908,000 after acquiring an additional 29,425 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,559,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,846,000 after acquiring an additional 69,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,545,000 after purchasing an additional 66,230 shares during the period.

NYSE BFAM opened at $117.97 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.75 and a 1-year high of $141.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.08.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 6.34%.The firm had revenue of $731.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.57.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $128,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 28,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,636.51. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,783.30. The trade was a 14.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $611,850. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

