Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Has $251.32 Million Position in Lennar Corporation $LEN

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,189,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,218 shares during the quarter. Lennar comprises 5.8% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned 0.83% of Lennar worth $251,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LEN opened at $133.28 on Monday. Lennar Corporation has a twelve month low of $98.42 and a twelve month high of $193.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.45. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.04). Lennar had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.20%.The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lennar from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

