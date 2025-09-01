Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) and W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Critical Review

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) and Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) are both large-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

W.W. Grainger has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bouygues has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares W.W. Grainger and Bouygues”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W.W. Grainger $17.17 billion 2.83 $1.91 billion $39.41 25.73 Bouygues $61.42 billion 1.33 $1.14 billion $3.07 14.04

W.W. Grainger has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bouygues. Bouygues is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W.W. Grainger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares W.W. Grainger and Bouygues’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W.W. Grainger 10.99% 49.63% 21.63% Bouygues 1.86% 7.52% 1.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.7% of W.W. Grainger shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of W.W. Grainger shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for W.W. Grainger and Bouygues, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W.W. Grainger 2 7 2 1 2.17 Bouygues 1 0 1 0 2.00

W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus price target of $1,080.38, suggesting a potential upside of 6.54%. Given W.W. Grainger’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe W.W. Grainger is more favorable than Bouygues.

Summary

W.W. Grainger beats Bouygues on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools. It also offers technical support and inventory management services. The company serves smaller businesses to large corporations, government entities, and other institutions, as well as commercial, healthcare, and manufacturing industries through sales and service representatives, and electronic and ecommerce channels. W.W. Grainger, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, media, and transport infrastructure sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines. It also provides design, installation, and maintenance services in various fields that include cooling and fire protection, digital and ICT, electrical, and mechanical and robotics, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning. In addition, the company produces TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1, and LCI complementary TV channels; operates Ushuaïa TV, Histoire TV, TV Breizh, and Serieclub channels; produces, broadcasts, and distributes content; operates la seine musical entertainment and concert venue; and entertainment and leisure comprising licenses, podcasts, music production, and live events. Further, it offers telecom services; and mobile and fixed network services. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Paris, France.

